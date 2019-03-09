Crews battle PB garage fire after reported explosion

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were able to put out a garage fire Saturday after witnesses reported an explosion at the Pacific Beach building.

The blaze was first reported at 2:05 p.m. in a detached garage at a house on Kendall Street near Roosevelt Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Crews were warned that neighbors heard an explosion before the flames broke out, Batt. Chief Dave Pilkerton said.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down a little before 2:30 p.m., a fire dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported. The cause was under investigation Saturday afternoon.

