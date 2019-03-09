32-year-old ID’d as motorcyclist killed in La Jolla crash

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash while using a bicycle lane to pass slower-moving traffic on a La Jolla street earlier this week.

Danny Jay Chehaiber, 32, was struck by an SUV on Gilman Drive near UC San Diego around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chehaiber had been riding his motorcycle northbound along the sidewalk when he was hit by a 2004 Toyota Highlander that turned into a driveway directly in his path, according to information from the San Diego Police Department.

He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital by medics but never regained consciousness, and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.