1 killed, 1 wounded in East County shooting

Posted 8:28 PM, March 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:54PM, March 9, 2019

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in East County Saturday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The attack happened around 8:15 p.m. on San Miguel Avenue near Buena Vista Avenue in Lemon Grove. Deputies said two people were hurt and the suspected shooter had not been arrested as of about 9:30 p.m.

Around that time, police confirmed that one victim — a man — had died. The status of the second victim was not released.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

