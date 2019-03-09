1 killed, 1 wounded in East County shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in East County Saturday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The attack happened around 8:15 p.m. on San Miguel Avenue near Buena Vista Avenue in Lemon Grove. Deputies said two people were hurt and the suspected shooter had not been arrested as of about 9:30 p.m.

Around that time, police confirmed that one victim — a man — had died. The status of the second victim was not released.

One male victim has died of his injuries. Homicide investigation underway @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/BBbjld2QCn — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) March 10, 2019

