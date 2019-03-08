Santa Anita reopens training track; weekend races remain canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCADIA, Calif. - Santa Anita Park reopened a training track Friday morning so their stabled horses could stay active amid an investigation into the deaths of 21 animals over the past 10 weeks, KTLA reported.

The training track is located inside the one-mile main track and has not been linked to any fatal injuries, the Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita Park, stated in a news release.

“Like all athletes horses need to stay active, so this is a good decision for their overall health since it allows our horses to get out of their stalls and keeps them moving to aid their digestion,” Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said.

Use of the inner track will be limited to galloping or jogging only, the news release stated.

Meanwhile, a team of investigators is trying to determine what led to the deaths of 21 horses at the famed Southern California Raceway in recent weeks.

Last year, 10 horses died at Santa Anita Park over the same period.

Spokesman Mark Willman believes the injuries are "multifaceted," but that rain is likely the biggest factor.

Officials have canceled all racing, including Saturday’s $500,000 San Felipe Stakes for Kentucky Derby hopefuls, indefinitely.

Currently, Santa Anita is set to host the Breeders’ Cup world championships in November for a record 10th time.

The Stronach Group describes itself as a “world-class entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing at the core.”

