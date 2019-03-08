Man dies after crash with suspected DUI driver in Encinitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. - A suspected drunken driver was arrested Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash that killed the other motorist on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Hyundai Accent sedan and a Nissan Frontier pickup, happened around 1:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Manchester Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

A man driving the Hyundai was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, and the pickup driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, it was reported.

No details about the victim or the suspected DUI driver were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.