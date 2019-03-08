Man arrested after stepmom found buried in Tijuana backyard

SAN DIEGO — The stepson of a woman found buried in a Tijuana backyard last month has been arrested in Chula Vista, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Aaron Juárez, 20, was booked into jail Thursday evening for a firearm possession and a probation violation, the newspaper reports.

His stepmother, 32-year-old Fernanda González Serrano, was found by family members buried outside her Tijuana home under a Volkwagen Beetle in February, according to U-T. Within a few days, her husband was treated at UC San Diego Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Officials in Tijuana issued an arrest warrant for Aaron Juárez in connection with the murder earlier this week.

#Policiaca 🚨

Buscan a hijastro en #Tijuana ⚠

Aarón Seth Juárez tiene orden de aprehensión por estar involucrado en feminicidio de Fernanda González Serranohttps://t.co/8nA2pz6s1Y — El Sol de Tijuana (@ElSoldeTijuana1) March 5, 2019

The González family had feared for Fernanda’s safety and had been searching for answers before she was discovered, posting pictures of her on social media and throughout Tijuana.