Man accused in credit union robbery spree due in court

SAN DIEGO –A man accused of carrying out a series of credit unions heists over the past four months in San Diego County is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Karl Doron, 43, was arrested Tuesday after he entered the Navy Federal Credit Union, 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd., and allegedly demanded cash from the employees, according to FBI Special Agent Davene Butler.

Police officers and FBI agents had been monitoring Doron based on information they had gathered in an investigation that began in December, when the first robbery occurred, Butler said.

Upon leaving the credit union, he was taken into custody without incident and found to be carrying a loaded handgun, the agent said.

Doron was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of bank robbery, two counts of attempted bank robbery and one count of carrying a firearm in a public place, Butler said.

He was being held at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $915,000 bail pending his arraignment, according to jail records.