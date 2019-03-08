Man, 76, suspected of setting fire to boarded up home

SAN DIEGO – A 76-year-old man was in jail Friday morning on suspicion of arson at a home in City Heights.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, the suspect went to a home at 2400 Shamrock Street in the Azalea/Hollywood Park area of San Diego, and upon finding the door boarded up, started a fire outside the door, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The fire department responded and extinguished the fire, he said.

The suspect, identified as Victor Ulm, was detained and ultimately arrested for arson, Heims said.

It was unclear if the man ever lived at the location or knew the owner of the home.