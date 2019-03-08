Longtime Charger Eric Weddle signs with LA Rams

Posted 3:26 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, March 8, 2019

Eric Weddle greets fans after his final home game with the San Diego Chargers in 2015. Weddle left the team in free agency a short time later. Now he's returning to Southern California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Veteran safety Eric Weddle is returning to Southern California — but not for a reunion with the Chargers.

The two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler will join the crosstown rival Los Angeles Rams in 2020, the team announced Friday. The news came two days after Weddle’s release by the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for three seasons.

Before his time in Baltimore, the 34-year-old Weddle played nine seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers, becoming a fan favorite known for his veteran leadership, big hits and even bigger beard.

It was a long tenure that ended acrimoniously, with Weddle venting his frustrations with the way he felt the Chargers front office discarded him.

Now he’ll be sharing a city with his former team on a two-year deal with the 2018 NFC Champions.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.