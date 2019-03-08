× Longtime Charger Eric Weddle signs with LA Rams

LOS ANGELES — Veteran safety Eric Weddle is returning to Southern California — but not for a reunion with the Chargers.

The two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler will join the crosstown rival Los Angeles Rams in 2020, the team announced Friday. The news came two days after Weddle’s release by the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for three seasons.

Before his time in Baltimore, the 34-year-old Weddle played nine seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers, becoming a fan favorite known for his veteran leadership, big hits and even bigger beard.

Welcome back to SoCal, @weddlesbeard! #LARams + Eric Weddle agree to terms on a two-year deal 📰 » https://t.co/ul8lY6JCvC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 8, 2019

It was a long tenure that ended acrimoniously, with Weddle venting his frustrations with the way he felt the Chargers front office discarded him.

Now he’ll be sharing a city with his former team on a two-year deal with the 2018 NFC Champions.