Large tree falls on motorcyclist in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon when a large tree fell on him in Fallbrook.

The tree fell at 2:12 p.m. near West Elder Street and South Mission Road. The rider was flown by helicopter to Palomar Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

@NorthCountyFire has transported a motorcycle rider who was struck by a falling tree on South Mission Rd. at West Elder St. The patient was airlifted to Palomar Hospital with life threatening injuries. Please be very careful around large trees during this wind event today. pic.twitter.com/YaaTRDVhsp — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) March 8, 2019

High winds and softened soil caused by recent rains also caused two other large trees in the city to fall Friday– one near Olive Hill and Aqua Hill roads and one near De Luz and Patton Oak roads. County crews were working to clear the blocked roadways.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a tree blocking roadway on Olive Hill Road and Aqua Hill. Estimate close time is at least 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/NmE9Q9nbHi — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) March 8, 2019

@NorthCountyFire is on scene at De Luz Road and Patton Oaks. De Luz Road is currently closed due to a downed tree blocking the roadway. Crews will be working on clearing the roadway with the help of San Diego County Roads. pic.twitter.com/Xq3ibx9iVQ — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) March 8, 2019

North County Fire Protection District officials reminded drivers to be cautious on roadways near large trees and to park cars an adequate distance from trees that could fall.