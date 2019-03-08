Large tree falls on motorcyclist in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon when a large tree fell on him in Fallbrook.
The tree fell at 2:12 p.m. near West Elder Street and South Mission Road. The rider was flown by helicopter to Palomar Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
High winds and softened soil caused by recent rains also caused two other large trees in the city to fall Friday– one near Olive Hill and Aqua Hill roads and one near De Luz and Patton Oak roads. County crews were working to clear the blocked roadways.
North County Fire Protection District officials reminded drivers to be cautious on roadways near large trees and to park cars an adequate distance from trees that could fall.