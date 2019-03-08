Humane Society opens care center for wild animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Humane Society is celebrating the opening of the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center.

The Humane Society will use the facility to help rehabilitate roughly 12,000 injured and abandoned animals each year through its Project Wildlife program. Project Wildlife assists thousands of wild animals like squirrels and ducks every year to help them recuperate and, ultimately, survive.

The Wildlife Center will serve as a dedicated home for Project Wildlife's veterinary care staff, featuring multiple habitats designed to reduce stress on injured animals and help them heal faster. The facility is the Humane Society's second to be named after local philanthropists Pilar and Chuck Bahde, following the Center for Shelter Medicine's opening last November.