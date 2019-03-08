First woman promoted to San Diego lifeguard lieutenant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – For the first time in the history of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a woman has been promoted to lifeguard lieutenant.

The City of San Diego kicked off Women’s History Month Tuesday by announcing the promotion of Marine Safety Lt. Maureen Hodges.

“Hodges has worked with the City since 2003 and was promoted to lieutenant last month,” the City of San Diego posted. “She grew up swimming and playing water polo and started working as a lifeguard during the summer. Lt. Hodges describes her job as ‘rewarding’ and says she loves making rescues and helping people.”

Hodges joined FOX 5 Friday morning on International Women's Day to discuss her role with the lifeguards. Watch to her interview above.

Hodges is a wife and a mother to two young boys.