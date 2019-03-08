Dry weather expected through Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Light rain is expected in San Diego County Friday morning before a low-pressure system leaves the region and makes way for yet another storm system set to sweep into Southern California by the end of this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight chance of scattered showers will remain until late Friday morning then dry weather is expected through Saturday night, forecasters said.

As of 3 a.m., Birch Hill had received the most precipitation over the past three days, with 0.93 of an inch, followed by 0.91 in Pine Hills; 0.88 in the Palomar area; 0.80 on Mount Laguna and in Mesa Grande; 0.78 in Julian; 0.76 near Lake Cuyamaca; 0.75 in Skyline Ranch and 0.71 in Santa Ysabel, according to the NWS.

Other rainfall totals around the county included 0.66 in Fallbrook; 0.55 in Escondido; 0.52 in Ramona; 0.47 in Oceanside; 0.37 in San Marcos; 0.34 in Santee; 0.31 in Carlsbad; 0.24 in La Mesa and 0.21 at Brown Field.

The final storm cell Friday could drop up to two-tenths of an inch in the county mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch everywhere else, forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet Friday.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains that will last until 10 p.m. Friday.

NWS officials warned that snow on the roads could leave to dangerous driving conditions.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for the mountains.

Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 65 mph, are expected through Friday evening, forecasters said.

After the storm moves east out of the region by Friday evening, another storm system is expected to reach the San Diego area Saturday night and bring a chance of light to moderate rain through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.