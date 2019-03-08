Camp Pendleton Marine reported missing from skiing trip

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A U.S. Marine based at Camp Pendleton was reported missing to local law enforcement after he didn’t return from a skiing trip.

1st Lt. Matthew Kraft went on a recreational backcountry skiing trip on the Sierra High Route last month, according to a 1st Marine Division spokesman. Kraft was slated to start on the Kearsarge Pass trailhead on Feb. 23 and end March 4 or 5 near Bridgeport.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team started searching for Kraft on March 4. Multiple other sheriff’s departments and law enforcement agencies have since joined the search. Authorities were also searching for Kraft’s rental vehicle, a gray two-door 2016 Jeep Wrangler. They believe the vehicle is at Kraft’s trip start point near Independence.

Anyone with information about Kraft’s whereabouts should contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383, Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549 or Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-8400.