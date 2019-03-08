× Burned body found in backyard of Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A burned body was found in the backyard of an Oceanside home Friday morning, authorities said.

The body of a man who lived alone at a house in the 3200 block of Navigator Circle was found around 4:30 a.m., according to Oceanside police Sgt. Harold Farney. Neighbors called police after seeing flames in the backyard.

When authorities arrived, they extinguished the flames and pronounced the man dead, Farney said.

Oceanside police said they were not searching for a suspect.

No other information was provided.