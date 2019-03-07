Woman punched in face while trying to break up argument speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman punched in the face while trying to break up an argument in the Gaslamp Quarter is opening up about what happened as police ask for the public's help to identify her attacker.

Looking back at cell phone video of the punch for the first time made Jessica Cox emotional, to say the least.

“I almost threw up. It made me completely sick to my stomach,” Cox said. “It hurt. I fell back, but there was so much adrenaline running through me that, at that time, that’s not what mattered to me."

Cox said she had just wrapped up dinner with friends and was walking home when she heard two people arguing near C Street and 6th Avenue.

“I said, 'you cannot hit a woman. I’ve already called 911. You’re scaring everybody. Please stop, go' and that’s when he goes ’OK, I’ll hit you.' And that’s kind of how that went,” Cox said.

Cox said that's when people nearby jumped in to help.

“Thankfully that happened because I don’t think he would have stopped,” Cox said.

After the attack, video shows the man yelling at people as he then proceeded to argue with his fiancé, asking her back for his ring.

Police said the man left before they got there. Officers said his fiancé stayed but would not give up his identity.

Cox is still healing from the punch. She has a black eye but is thankful no bones were broken.

FOX 5 asked if she would do it all over again.

“I would like to think that maybe I would step back maybe on the second time, but in the beginning, no. I would always step in to save somebody,” Cox said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Sgt. Dan Brinkerhoff at 619-744-9510 or dmbrinkerhoff@pd.sandiego.gov.