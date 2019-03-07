× San Diego’s largest rummage sale starts this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of new and gently-used items will be available at the annual rummage sale in Balboa Park this weekend.

The 92nd annual Thursday Club Rummage Sale — San Diego’s largest thrift, estate and garage sale — will be held Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is held in the large Balboa Park Activity Center at 2145 Park Boulevard.

As always, half of the proceeds will benefit programs and projects within Balboa Park, and the other half will go to local non-profit organizations serving everyone from children to the elderly, health, veterans, arts, life skills, animals, nature and education programs.

There will be new and gently-used merchandise: antiques, appliances, art, books, clothes and accessories, electronics, furniture, garden, holiday, housewares, jewelry, linens, pet items, sporting goods, toys and more.

Check out full details here.