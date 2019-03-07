Police seek identity of suspect seen punching woman in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO – Police released video of a suspect punching a woman in the Gaslamp Quarter Monday night and asked the public to help identify him.

The suspect was arguing with his fiancée on the sidewalk near the intersection of 6th Avenue and E Street around 8:30 p.m., San Diego police Sgt. Dan Brinkerhoff said. A woman noticed the argument and confronted him.

“She was heard on the video saying she was calling 9-1-1,” Brinkerhoff said. “The suspect punched the victim in the face with his right hand.”

The woman, who is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, was hit twice and knocked over.

The suspect left before police arrived. His fiancée stayed but refused to give his identity – even after repeated attempts by police to seek her help.

The suspect was described as a 6-feet, 2-inches-tall black man in his 50s and weighing 245 pounds. He was wearing a brown-colored suit with a cream-colored shirt.

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify this suspect so we can help bring closure to the victim,” Brinkerhoff said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Brinkerhoff at 619-744-9510 or dmbrinkerhoff@pd.sandiego.gov.