SAN DIEGO – Police evacuated the San Diego Social Security Office building in downtown to investigate a suspicious package Thursday morning.

Drivers and pedestrians were blocked from streets near the administrative building located at 1333 Front Street around 10 a.m.

Federal law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident.

#BREAKING Authorities are investigating a suspicious package on Front St. Several streets are blocked. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/LddvfEK9mr — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 7, 2019

No other information was provided.