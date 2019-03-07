Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-5 near San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Authorities Thursday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near the San Diego-Orange county line.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:40 a.m. from a person who reported seeing a body off of southbound Interstate 5 just south of Cristianitos Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

Officers responded to the area and found a pedestrian lying near the highway, Smale said, adding that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the victim or the vehicle involved were immediately available.

Officers shut down the onramp from Cristianitos Road to southbound I-5 and the right two lanes of southbound I-5 north of Basilone Road to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

As of 9 a.m., the closures remained in place.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call the Oceanside CHP office at 760-643-4300.