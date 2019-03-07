Newsom to discuss border region during San Ysidro visit

Posted 6:09 AM, March 7, 2019, by

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to meet with local leaders and residents in San Ysidro Thursday to discuss the border region and celebrate the opening of a shelter that will temporarily house migrants.

The first bill Newsom signed as governor, AB 72, established “The Rapid Response Reserve Fund” and provided $5 million to help San Diego County find shelter and transportation solutions for recent immigrants and asylum- seekers waiting to plead their case before an immigration court.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 29 to lease a property in Bankers Hill to the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of human rights, service and faith organizations that offer humanitarian aid to asylum-seeking migrants, to serve as the shelter.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.