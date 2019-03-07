Newsom to discuss border region during San Ysidro visit

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to meet with local leaders and residents in San Ysidro Thursday to discuss the border region and celebrate the opening of a shelter that will temporarily house migrants.

The first bill Newsom signed as governor, AB 72, established “The Rapid Response Reserve Fund” and provided $5 million to help San Diego County find shelter and transportation solutions for recent immigrants and asylum- seekers waiting to plead their case before an immigration court.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 29 to lease a property in Bankers Hill to the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of human rights, service and faith organizations that offer humanitarian aid to asylum-seeking migrants, to serve as the shelter.