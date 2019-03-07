Disneyland’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park to open May 31

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Thursday the much anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland on May 31.

Iger made the announcement during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in St. Louis.

“On opening day for phase one, you’ll be able to live your own Star Wars story and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, sample amazing galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and more,” Disney said in a news release.

Iger confirmed one of the attractions, Rise of the Resistance, will have a separate opening date later this year.

“And for phase two, opening later this year, will be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the most ambitious, immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined,” Disney said in a release. Disney said the company made the decision to open the land “in phases” to “allow guests to sooner enjoy the one-of-a-kind experiences…”

Disney also said guests wanting to experience the new Star Wars land will need to make a “no-cost reservation” to access the land.

“Guests planning to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park between May 31 and June 23, 2019 will need valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, to access the land,” Disney said in a release. More information will be released later this year.

Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels from May 31 to June 23 will automatically be registered to access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.