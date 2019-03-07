Big rig hauling Modelo beer crashes on SoCal freeway

LOS ANGELES – A big rig lost a full load of beer when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in West Covina Thursday morning, KTLA reported.

The truck crashed near Interstate 10 on Garvey Avenue just east of Fairway Lane, the West Covina Police Department tweeted just before 8 a.m.

Traffic lanes shut down both East and Westbound on N. Garvey Av., Just east of Fairway Ln to Hillhaven Dr. A Semi truck with a full load of Modelo Beer overturned blocking the roadway until further notice. CHP is on scene and handling the investigation. ^^DS pic.twitter.com/v1NaBR6Ly6 — West Covina Police (@WestCovinaPD) March 7, 2019

The incident caused a shipment of Modelo beer to be spilled onto the roadway.

Garvey Avenue was closed in both directions from Fairway Lane to Hillhaven Drive while crews worked to clean up the mess, police stated.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It was unclear if anyone was injured.