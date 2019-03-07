Arrest warrant issued for man accused of murdering wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Police were looking for a City Heights man who has been missing since his wife was found slain in their apartment near Teralta Park.

San Diego police said they issued an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Abdiaziz Kerow in the death of 36-year-old Muna Kuri.

The victim's sister discovered Kuri's bloodied body in a bed at the couple's rental residence in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue shortly before 9 Monday morning.

The victim's sister, Amiina Salad, told FOX 5 Tuesday that her family had not heard from Kuri since Saturday evening, so she went to her apartment and was able to get inside with the help of the property manager. She found Kuri's body in her bed with injuries to her head. She said that she believes Kuri's husband was responsible for her death.

"You killed her. We all know you did. Why run?" she said, addressing her brother-in-law. "You thought you were man enough and strong enough to her her, right? Well come out. Show your face!"

Kerow was described as a 5-feet, 9-inches-tall black man, weighing 145 pounds. He may be driving a white colored 4-door Ford Explorer with California license plates 8CVK537.

Anyone with information about Kerow should call SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.