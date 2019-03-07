100-year-old WWII vet gets day named after him in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego resident and one of the last living World War II veterans was honored Thursday on the heels of a tour around the United States.

In what he's calling his "No Regrets" tour, 100-year-old Sidney Walton is on a mission to visit every state in the country. His son, Paul, explained that Sidney once had a chance to meet some of the last surviving civil war veterans, but didn't pounce on the opportunity, a choice he regrets.

I’m 100 — Sidney Walton (@GoSidneyGo) February 18, 2019

Now he is using the tour to meet everyone and anyone he can. Since last year, Walton has met hundreds of people, including 19 different governors.

Today, San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey honored Walton by naming March 7 "Sidney Walton Day." Walton lives in Rancho Bernardo, which is in Kersey's district.