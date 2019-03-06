Woman accused of stealing $50K from Sweetwater Union High School District

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A former school district employee was arrested for embezzling from the Sweetwater Union High School District, Chula Vista police said Wednesday.

Danya Margarita Williams, 42, of Chula Vista, was accused of stealing more than $50,000 in money orders between June 2016 and November 2017, according to Chula Vista police Capt. Phil Collum.

During her employment with the district, Williams was responsible for processing money orders received for fingerprint background investigations.

Background investigations are required during employment screening. Each applicant pays between $52 to $75 for the cost of the background investigation using money orders, Collum. Instead of processing the money in accordance with district requirements, Williams deposited the money into her personal bank account, he said.

District officials discovered the embezzlement in late 2017 and reported it to CVPD, Collum said.

She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.