Tree trimming truck smashes into East County church

LA MESA, Calif. -- A tree trimming truck rolled down a steep hill without a driver and smashed into an East County church late Wednesday afternoon.

The truck hit the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church on Harbinson Avenue near Stanford Avenue in La Mesa around 3 p.m.

The truck took out a wall and finally came to rest with its cab fully inside the building. No one was inside the truck or the church at the time and no one was hurt, despite the destruction.

Up the hill a short distance away, crews had been trimming trees along the road. It wasn't immediately clear why the truck started rolling in the first place, but police and city crews were on scene investigating.