South Bay man denies murdering stepmother

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A Chula Vista man Wednesday denied murdering his stepmother in a violent fit of rage over the weekend.

Norberto Sanchez, 55, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the killing of his stepmother, 65-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

During his court arraignment, details of Saturday's alleged violent killing were revealed. The Deputy District Attorney Bree Garcia said Sanchez beat his father's wife severely and then shot her four times.

“He’s been advised of his constitutional rights as well as the charges against him. At this time he enters a plea of not guilty and denies any and all allegations,” said public defender Kalyn McCarthy.

On Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., Sanchez’s niece called 911 and told a dispatcher her uncle had admitted to killing his stepmother and was on his way to her home in the 500 block of Arizona Street. Chula Vista Police officers arrested him there.

Officers also went to the location of the killing in the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue and identified the body of 65-year-old Maria Esther Gonzalez of Chula Vista.

“The defendant and his stepmother got into an argument. During the argument, he grabbed a TV tray and he swung it at her, hitting her in the head multiple times. We believe, based on her injuries that she was trying to cover up her head,” Garcia said. “After that, he went and retrieved a firearm, loaded it and shot her four times."

Sanchez is being held on two million dollars bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29. Sanchez faces 50 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.