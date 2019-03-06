SDG&E offers bill credit to residents who drive an electric vehicle

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced Wednesday that ratepayers will once again have the opportunity to reduce their monthly bill by driving an electric vehicle.

SDG&E has made the promotion available to electric vehicle drivers for the last two years in an effort to combat the effects of climate change and reduce the county’s collective carbon footprint. The county’s roughly 35,000 plug-in electric vehicle drivers can apply for the credit, administered by the California Air Resources Board, though May 31.

Last year’s Electric Vehicle Climate Credit was $500 for each of the roughly 15,000 residents who applied. In 2017, about 7,000 residents received credits of roughly $200 each.

SDG&E also offers time-of-use charging plans for electric vehicles when residents pay a monthly service fee of $16. Drivers can charge their car from midnight to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays for 9 cents per kilowatt hour, which is equivalent to paying 75 cents per gallon of gas.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, the performance of electric vehicles and the savings that come from fueling a car with electricity versus gasoline are driving a growing number of people to make the switch to plug-in electric vehicles,” said Mike Schneider, SDG&E’s vice president of clean transportation and asset management.

Residents who drive electric vehicles can apply for the credit at sdge.com/evcc by using their SDG&E account number, their car’s Vehicle Identification Number and a digital copy of their DMV registration. The size of the credit will depend on how many drivers apply and the amount of revenue the state generates from low carbon fuel credit sales. SDG&E will apply the credits beginning in June.