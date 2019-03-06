R. Kelly headed back to jail over child support payments

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly has been taken into custody for failure to pay child support and is expected to be jailed this evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago.

Kelly owes $161,000, according to the sheriff’s office. The singer is due back in court on March 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The embattled singer was seen wearing a blue suit and sunglasses when he arrived for court on Wednesday.

His attorney, Steven Greenberg, was at his side. According to a CNN team waiting outside, Greenberg was still inside the courtroom and has not yet commented.

According to court documents reviewed by CNN last month, Kelly owed more than $169,000 in unpaid child support to his ex-wife as of February 6. The court ordered Kelly to make a monthly payment of $20,833 on January 8, 2009, but Kelly failed to show up to that hearing, the documents state.

To avoid being held in contempt of court, a judge ordered Kelly to pay $161,663 by March 6.

In an explosive interview on CBS, Kelly addressed the broader set of accusations he faces, including 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Three of his accusers would have been underage at the time of the alleged crimes.