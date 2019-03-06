Mild winter storm douses San Diego area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A blustery Pacific storm brought more winter rains -- mostly of the mild variety -- to the San Diego area Wednesday.

The intermittent scattered showers diminished in intensity over the morning and afternoon and were expected to continue decreasing in strength overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 5 p.m., local 24-hour precipitation totals ranged from mere traces to around 0.15 of an inch along the coast; up to about one-third of an inch in the inland valleys; and as high as roughly one-half inch in the mountains.

Gusty conditions accompanying the cloudbursts prompted the weather service to issue a wind advisory for the East County highlands until 7 a.m. Thursday. By then, the rains should be pretty much over with, forecasters said.

Another cold trough will move into the region Thursday night, bringing scattered showers into Friday morning, according to the weather service. Saturday will be mostly dry, followed by colder temperatures and a chance of more precipitation Sunday and Monday, the agency advised.