Man, 19, wounded in shooting in Barrio Logan park

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man was shot in an arm and his buttocks Wednesday evening during an argument in a park in Barrio Logan, but his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The victim was with a group of males in the central stage area of Chicano Park in the 2000 block of National Avenue about 6:55 p.m. when an argument broke out and someone pulled a gun and started shooting, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Tansey.

“Several shots were fired and the 19-year-old male victim was struck twice,” Tansey said.

The young man was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance and was later transferred to a trauma hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds to his right bicep and right buttock, Tansey said.

“The victim and acquaintance were unable to provide any details about the incident,” Tansey said.

The shooting is being investigated by the SDPD gang unit, Tansey said.

