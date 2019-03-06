Deputies search for man, 81, missing from Encinitas home

Posted 6:54 AM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55AM, March 6, 2019

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday were seeking public help to find an 81-year-old man who went missing in Encinitas.

George Yefchak, Blue 2003 Honda Odyssey CA-5AHL471

George Yefchak’s family called dispatchers shortly before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to report that he was missing from his Encinitas residence, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Yefchak suffers from unspecified medical conditions and may become disoriented, the department said.

He was believed to be driving a blue 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan with the California license plate 5AHL471.

The vehicle was last seen in Carlsbad near the intersection of Cannon Road and Paseo Del Norte around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the department said.

Yefchak is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing around 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Yefchak’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at (858) 565-5200.

