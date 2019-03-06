City hopes to reopen Ocean Beach Pier by Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- City leaders announced they plan to reopen the Ocean Beach Pier in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The pier suffered an estimated $430,000 worth of damage during recent storms and high tides, according to the city, 2,200 feet of guard rail has to be fixed along with electric, water and sewer lines.

Th pier has been closed since a storm in mid-January, and residents have noticed the effects.

“If the pier’s closed you can’t even get bait down here closer to the beach so that’s a big deal for the economy, just for the people in the cafe on the pier as well. So we’re looking forward to having it back open,” Troy Cousins said.

Cousins, an Ocean Beach native, is happy to hear city leaders plan to have the pier back open before the holiday weekend.

“I thought it would be sooner than later and now that you just told me an allocated amount and that they’re actually going to show up and do it, that’s exciting to hear that part of Ocean Beach is getting taken care of,” Cousins said.

City officials said every year more than 500,000 people visit the pier, which is said to be the second longest on the West Coast and the longest concrete pier in the world.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to talk more about the pier repairs Thursday morning.