Burning tow truck crashes into fire truck

SAN DIEGO – A tow truck caught fire and rolled backward until it crashed into a fire truck in University City Wednesday.

Video taken from a nearby high-rise building on La Jolla Village Drive showed flames shooting from a tow truck. The truck slowly rolled backward into a fire truck that was positioned to block traffic.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m.

Spencer Kerrigan was driving near the Crate and Barrel in UTC when the fiery tow truck started moving.

“The fire truck shows up and it parks to block traffic, and all the sudden the tow truck starts going backwards on fire! Fireman jumps out of the way and yells to move the truck but not in time,” Kerrigan stated. “I just missed the video of it rolling, but then the Jennings tow truck nails the firetruck!”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said no one was injured in the crash.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area.