Apple adds another 200 jobs to promised San Diego tech hub

SAN DIEGO — Apple is adding another 200 jobs to the already promised 1,000 new positions expected to come with a new engineering campus opening in San Diego.

The company announced the 20-percent increase alongside Mayor Kevin Faulconer, saying the 1,200 jobs and new campus will make San Diego a “main engineering hub” for the tech giant. The jobs will cover a variety of “specialty engineering fields,” including both hardware and software positions, Apple says.

San Diego was built on welcoming inventors, dreamers and those with an eye for the future. A few weeks ago I met with @Apple and invited them to grow in San Diego. We’re delighted they accepted our invitation—and will increase local jobs by an additional 20%. Welcome, Apple! pic.twitter.com/l3ZT16Uuda — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) March 6, 2019

The company hasn’t chosen a location for the new site yet, but Apple plans to create a campus with hundreds of thousands of square feet of office, lab and research space.

About 200 local employees were expected to begin their new positions by the end of the year. All 1,200 jobs will be filled within the next three years, the company projects.

Thrilled that Apple is growing in San Diego, a beautiful city with so much talent! https://t.co/lyO8JQ7ETy — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 6, 2019

“Apple has been a part of San Diego for nearly 20 years through our retail presence and small, fast-growing teams – and with this new investment we are proud to play an even greater part in the city’s future,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “You don’t have to try too hard to convince people that San Diego is a great place to live, work and do business, and we’re confident our employees will have a great home among the community there.”

San Diego’s office is one in a series of new campuses opening across the US over the next five years, with other locations in Austin, Seattle and Culver City (Los Angeles). The company first announced the San Diego campus in December.