WATCH: Alex Trebek announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the legendary TV host announced in a direct address to “Jeopardy” fans on YouTube.
“I’m gonna fight this,” Trebek said, noting that survival rates for his prognosis are often “not very encouraging.” He added that he plans to continue working while he battles the disease.
Trebek also found room for some of his signature dry humor, joking wryly: “Truth told, I have to (survive), because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy’ for three more years.”
The host said his direct approach to sharing the news was part of his desire to always be open and transparent with fans.
“Help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win,” he said before signing off.
Trebek has hosted the wildly popular quiz show since 1984. His announcement was met swiftly with an outpouring of support from figures of “Jeopardy” past and the broader media world: