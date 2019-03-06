WATCH: Alex Trebek announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the legendary TV host announced in a direct address to “Jeopardy” fans on YouTube.

“I’m gonna fight this,” Trebek said, noting that survival rates for his prognosis are often “not very encouraging.” He added that he plans to continue working while he battles the disease.

Trebek also found room for some of his signature dry humor, joking wryly: “Truth told, I have to (survive), because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy’ for three more years.”

The host said his direct approach to sharing the news was part of his desire to always be open and transparent with fans.

“Help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win,” he said before signing off.

Trebek has hosted the wildly popular quiz show since 1984. His announcement was met swiftly with an outpouring of support from figures of “Jeopardy” past and the broader media world:

I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019