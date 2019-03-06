12 UPS drivers make it 25 years without an accident in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A dozen San Diego-area UPS employees were honored Wednesday for delivering packages for the company without a traffic accident for 25 years.

The 12 employees are among 1,436 inducted into the company’s “Circle of Honor” for working a quarter-century without an accident.

A total of 128 California UPS employees were inducted into the Circle of Honor this year. Of California’s 11,792 full-time UPS drivers, 1,039 of them are in the Circle of Honor.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said UPS West Region President Charlene Thomas. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Among the entire company, 10,364 active UPS drivers are in the Circle of Honor. Livonia, Michigan’s Thomas Camp leads all other drivers in the company with 56 years of delivering packages without being involved in an accident. Huntington Beach’s James Morton leads all California drivers with 42 years.

Drivers in the company’s Circle of Honor have totaled nearly 300,000 years and 14 billion miles of accident-free driving in their careers. According to the company, UPS drivers account for 3 percent of the world’s gross domestic product while delivering roughly 20 million packages every day.