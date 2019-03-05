Woman who was shot, left for dead at Sunset Cliffs testifies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman who was shot and left for dead at Sunset Cliffs last year took the stand Tuesday in the preliminary hearing for the three known gang members accused in the crime.

The woman, whom FOX 5 is identifying as Mya, claims three people -- including a man she knew -- kidnapped her and then shot and killed an innocent man in Chula Vista while she was in the backseat of a car. They thought the man was an undercover officer following them.

After the murder, Mya says they drove her to Sunset Cliffs, made her walk down to the ocean and shot her three times.

"I didn't really understand what was going on," Mya said. "I didn't understand why I couldn't move. I didn't understand why I couldn't scream, 'cause I tried to scream but nothing came out. I tried to move. I tried to grab the bars that were there on the stairs. All I could do was just lay there and pray."

Mya laid on the beach for hours until a tourist found her the next morning. She is now a quadriplegic.

On Tuesday, prosecutors laid out the evidence they have against the gang members to determine if there is enough to go to trial. The District Attorney's office plans to pursue the death penalty if the three are convicted.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to assist Mya's family with "household expenses as well as future expenses to accommodate her condition."