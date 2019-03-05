Police arrest driver after chase through county

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested after being chased by authorities from Spring Valley to Escondido Tuesday morning, police said.

The chase started in Spring Valley for unknown reasons around 9 a.m. About a half-dozen patrol cars, including California Highway Patrol, San Diego police and San Diego County Sheriff’s departments, were seen following the driver north on Interstate 15.

The chase came to an end when the driver pulled over near Via Rancho Parkway exit at 9:43 a.m.

Caltrans officials closed all northbound I-15 lanes north of Felicita Road due to the chase investigation.

