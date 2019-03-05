Uptown Planners vote to give their approval for Normal Street Promenade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A major facelift for Normal Street in Hillcrest is gaining final approval from stakeholders before the vision can come to life.

At Tuesday's Uptown Planners meeting, all but two board members gave their support for the Normal Street Promenade, voting to give their approval for the project to move forward.

The plan would involve revitalizing Normal Street between University Avenue and Washington Street. The design includes a new open space, a bike lane, a more pedestrian-friendly area and space for a variety of community events.

Several local groups and community leaders have voiced their support and excitement for the project, but there were also a handful of local business owners directly surrounding the proposed promenade with concerns.

Main concerns centered around lack of parking, security of the area, and any disruption during construction.

The people who spoke out said they are not against the project, but want to make sure their voices are heard and have input on the design.

The next step is for SANDAG to take the public comment into consideration, finalize the design, and get the city’s final approval.

If approved, construction could begin in late 2020 or early 2021.