Two seriously injured in crash in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. -- A traffic accident seriously injured two people on Dye Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire.

Video from SkyFOX showed that a dark pickup truck had crashed with a white sedan. The force of the collision sheered the engine compartment off of the sedan. Rescue crews had to cut the roof off of the pickup to free the driver from the wreckage.

Two air ambulances were dispatched to fly the victims to the hospital. In addition to the two people who were seriously hurt, a third person suffered minor injuries, Cal Fire reported.

The wreck has left the roadway closed in the area of state Route 67, the state agency reported. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

