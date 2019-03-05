Teen found guilty of murdering his father in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A judge Tuesday found true findings of murder and attempted murder in the trial of a teenage boy who fatally shot his father at their Scripps

Ranch condominium last year.

The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with murdering 46-year-old Thanh Pham on April 29, 2018. He was also charged with the attempted murders of his mother and brother, who were uninjured.

The boy is accused of shooting his father five times in the master bedroom around 8:35 p.m., then firing through the door of another bedroom in which his mother and brother had barricaded themselves.

Pham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, then 15, fled from the condo on foot before police arrived, but he was arrested about 1 a.m. the following day, roughly two miles from his home, after someone spotted him on Scripps Poway Parkway near the I-15. He had the handgun in his waistband and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his backpack when taken into custody, according to police.

A dispositional hearing — the juvenile court equivalent of a sentencing hearing — is set for April 5.