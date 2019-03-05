Skate World at risk of closing

SAN DIEGO – Skate World, the region’s only indoor skating rink, in Linda Vista could soon be forced to shut its doors, the San Diego Reader reported.

The City of San Diego is selling the building where Skate World has been in operation since 1954, according to the Reader. Nearly 15,000 people visit the skating rink on a monthly basis.

Skate World manager Gary Stang told the Reader it would be shame to close it as works with schools, daycares and the YMCA to provide a safe place for kids.

Stang reportedly told residents his business put in a bid last summer to buy the place from Civic San Diego, a city-owned nonprofit corporation and development partner, but he was notified in January that another company’s bid was selected, according to the Reader. Pacifica Enterprises intends to build and lease a Target-like store at the location.

An online petition on change.org has residents asking San Diego City Council members to vote against the proposed sale to Pacifica Enterprises and to have a “transparent bidding process that engages with local stakeholders.”

The petition has a goal of gathering 5,000 signatures and is close to reaching it.

On March 18, the city council will vote on the issue.

“We ask you to contact your local city council person (https://www.sandiego.gov/citycouncil) and request that they delay the sale and really examine the questionable practices of Civic San Diego. Give us the opportunity to buy it!” SkateWorld San Diego Facebook page stated.

Sign the petition to help STOP the sale of our building! https://t.co/L7q9w7OFV8 — Skateworld San Diego (@SkateworldSD) March 5, 2019

Read more details at the Reader.