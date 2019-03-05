Poway votes to approve water, sewer rate hikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- A number of residents in Poway are not happy after city officials unanimously voted Tuesday night to approve water and sewer rate hikes.

Dozens of people showed up to the meeting to listen in and speak out.

“When I need a new roof I can’t go out and just hit my neighbors up for money. I got to save that money for that so-called rainy day," a resident said while speaking to city leaders.

“In the end I don’t think anybody really wants to pay more for this but unfortunately there’s no such thing as a free lunch," a resident siding with the city said.

Poway city officials said the proposed rates are in response to a list of things, including a projected increase to the city's operation and maintenance costs and the need to fix aging infrastructure.

City leaders said even with the increases there are customers that should see their bill go down. They explain the bi-monthly bill for a typical single family would see a net reduction of nearly $8. The reason is because the city's temporary drought recovery surcharge has ended.

Even with that, residents FOX 5 spoke to believe they will still feel the effects of the rate increases.

“My rates go up," Chris Cruse, said. "For people that are using low volume of water, their rates are actually increasing by the increases."

City officials said that customers should notice a change in their bill in May.