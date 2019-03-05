× Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with an SUV on a La Jolla street, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:55 a.m. in the 8700 block of Gilman Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Stirk said.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Stirk said.

A SigAlert was issued around 9 a.m. with the closure of the northbound lanes of Gilman Drive between Villa La Jolla and La Jolla Village drives.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit Service officials said two bus routes would likely be delayed due to the crash investigation. Riders should check the SDMTS website for updates.

No other information was provided. This story will be updated.