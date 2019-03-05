Man robs taco shop at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO –Police Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of robbing a taco restaurant in the Mountain View area at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday at an eatery on Ocean View Boulevard between South 36th and South 37th streets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked up to the counter, pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, Buttle said.

The clerk complied. The gunman fled out the back door and continued running northbound on South 37th Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The bandit was described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded windbreaker with a white collar.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.