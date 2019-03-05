Golden Hill school resumes classes after brief lockdown

SAN DIEGO — Teachers at Golden Hill Elementary School were allowed to resume classes following a brief lockdown due to police activity in the area Tuesday.

The San Diego Unified District alerted parents on Twitter just after 11 a.m. “Golden Hill K-8 is currently in lockdown as a safety precaution due to San Diego PD activity in the area. San Diego School Police has officers at the school site to ensure campus safety.”

Nearly an hour later, the lockdown was lifted. However, teachers were asked to keep students indoors as a precaution.

Update: Golden Hill K-8 is allowing teachers to resume classroom instruction, but keeping students indoors as a precaution. The San Diego PD activity nearby is ongoing. #lockdown — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) March 5, 2019

San Diego Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of 33rd and A streets due to potential road closures.

No other information was immediately available.