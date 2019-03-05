Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny to headline festival in Rosarito Beach

SAN DIEGO — Some of the biggest names in Latin music are scheduled to perform at the Baja Beach Fest this summer.

Cardi B, Ozuna, J Balvin, Bad Bunny were announced as headliners for the festival held in Rosarito Beach, Baja California.

The festival grounds will be 3 times the size as last year, according to the festival website.

The two-day reggaeton/trap festival will celebrate its second annual year from August 16-17.

Presale tickets are sold out, however general admission and VIP tickets were available Tuesday.