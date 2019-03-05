Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny to headline festival in Rosarito Beach

Posted 2:29 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, March 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Some of the biggest names in Latin music are scheduled to perform at the Baja Beach Fest this summer.

Cardi B, Ozuna, J Balvin, Bad Bunny were announced as headliners for the festival held in Rosarito Beach, Baja California.

The festival grounds will be 3 times the size as last year, according to the festival website.

The two-day reggaeton/trap festival will celebrate its second annual year from August 16-17.

Presale tickets are sold out, however general admission and VIP tickets were available Tuesday.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.