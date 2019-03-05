Manhunt underway for stepson of woman found buried on her Tijuana property

SAN DIEGO — Mexican authorities were searching for a man who vanished following his stepmom’s murder.

Aaron Seth Juarez is wanted in connection for the murder of Fernanda González Serrano, police announced Monday.

Fernanda’s cousin, Angie Serrano, shared a post on Facebook asking for help locating her. Serrano said her cousin was last seen February 5 in her Tijuana neighborhood. The post was shared more than 2,000 times.

She had been missing since February 3 after she stopped answering her family’s messages on WhatsApp, according to police.

Fernanda’s father and sister found her body buried in the courtyard of her home February 24.

#Policiaca 🚨

Buscan a hijastro en #Tijuana ⚠

Aarón Seth Juárez tiene orden de aprehensión por estar involucrado en feminicidio de Fernanda González Serranohttps://t.co/8nA2pz6s1Y — El Sol de Tijuana (@ElSoldeTijuana1) March 5, 2019

Fernandez, 32, grew up in San Diego and Tijuana.