Manhunt underway for stepson of woman found buried on her Tijuana property

SAN DIEGO — Mexican authorities were searching for a man who vanished following his stepmom’s murder.
Aaron Seth Juarez is wanted in connection for the murder of Fernanda González Serrano, police announced Monday.
Fernanda’s cousin, Angie Serrano, shared a post on Facebook asking for help locating her. Serrano said her cousin was last seen February 5 in her Tijuana neighborhood. The post was shared more than 2,000 times.
She had been missing since February 3 after she stopped answering her family’s messages on WhatsApp, according to police.
Fernanda’s father and sister found her body buried in the courtyard of her home February 24.
Fernandez, 32, grew up in San Diego and Tijuana.
